Sohail Anwar Siyal moves SHC to strike down his name from ECL

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sohail Anwar Siyal on Tuesday filed plea in the Sindh High Court (SHC) to strike down his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

“My client wants to perform Umrah, removal of his name from the ECL is requested”, reads Siyal’s plea submitted through his lawyer in the court.

The hearing on the plea was adjourned for indefinite period without any proceedings. “We will hear the plea after winter vacations”, the court remarked.

On June 29, the Sindh High Court had granted protective bail to Sohail Anwar Siyal in a National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry related to assets beyond means case, which had been extended by the SHC.

The NAB sources accuse Sohail Anwar Siyal of alleged misappropriating over Rs.5.07 billion from different housing housing schemes.

The sources further said Tariq Siyal, brother of Siyal, and his front man Asad Kharal and Abdul Sattar Kalhoro were also allegedly involved in the mega scam.

The NAB authorities further hold Manager Silk Bank Larkana, Mansoor Abbasi and the owner of the Sundar Town, Larkana, Abdul Sattar Kalihoro responsible for illegally occupying the state lands to develop Gulshan-e-Mansoor and Gulshan-e-Saeed housing schemes on behalf of the former home minister.

