WATCH: Soldier left dangling from helicopter after parachute jump fail

A video captured the moment a Russian soldier was left dangling from a helicopter after he got his parachute caught over the tail of the chopper.

The parachutist jumped out of a Mil Mi-8 Hip helicopter from 6,500 feet above a military airfield in the village of Kashtak near the city of Chita, Russia on Tuesday morning.

But his parachute became entangled with the helicopter and he can be seen suspended in mid-air while attached only by thin suspension lines as the aircraft slowly descends.

The helicopter safely returned the uninjured parachutist to the ground as soldiers gathered on the airfield to help.

It is unclear how the incident occurred, but local media reported the soldier was not injured.

A witness posted on Russian social media site Telegram and said: “I look up and see a chopper 6,500 feet above the ground, but very strange – with a line and a dot at the end.”

