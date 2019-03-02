Two soldiers, two civilians martyred in India’s unprovoked firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement, Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC.

Two soldiers and two civilians were martyred and two others, including a woman, were injured from the cross border firing, ISPR said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kotli, the statement added.

As per details, Hawaldar Abdul Rabb and Naik Khurram were the sons of soil who embraced martyrdom today.

“Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.”

Given the prevailing situation, Pakistan’s armed forces are on high alert, ISPR said.

The Indian Border Security Forces resorted to indiscriminate fire along the LoC yesterday as well soon after Pakistan released the detained Indian pilot through Wagah Border.

The Indian forces opened heavy shelling and fire on a Pakistani village located along Nakyal Sector of the border, thus martyring one citizen and injuring two others.

On Feb 27, at least four people were martyred and eight others injured in firing in various sectors of Azad Kashmir due to shelling from across the dividing line.

After violating the Line of Control on Monday night, India violated the ceasefire along the LoC and began firing on residents of the area. Heavy firing and shelling was carried out in eight sectors of Azad Kashmir — Khuiratta, Nakyal, Abbaspur, Tatta Pani, Goyee, Niza Peer and Barnala.

Pakistani officials today handed over Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian forces at Wahga Border crossing.

