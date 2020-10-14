Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pak Army solider martyred in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border

Solider Martyred Afghan Border

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while another got injured when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border at the military’s post in Bajaur.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted: “Terrorists fired from across on #Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afg Border in #Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured.”

Earlier, on September 22, a Pakistan Army sepoy, named Sabir Shah, was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a check post on Bajaur sector.

The ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country’s soil for attacks against Pakistan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

14 injured in grenade blast on Quetta’s Smagli Road

Pakistan

FM Qureshi terms Pakistan’s re-election to UNHRC as landmark achievement

Pakistan

Advisory board warns resurgence of COVID-19 in Punjab

Pakistan

Gang involved in raping underage boys, girls at gunpoint busted in Jhelum


ARY NEWS URDU