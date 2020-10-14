Pak Army solider martyred in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while another got injured when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border at the military’s post in Bajaur.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted: “Terrorists fired from across on #Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afg Border in #Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured.”

Terrorists fired from across on #Pakistan Army post along PAK- Afg Border in #Bajaur. Resultantly Havaldar Tanveer embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured. pic.twitter.com/1RqzEjqWzE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 14, 2020

Earlier, on September 22, a Pakistan Army sepoy, named Sabir Shah, was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a check post on Bajaur sector.

The ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country’s soil for attacks against Pakistan.

