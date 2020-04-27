Some flaws left in 18th Amendment: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: ISLAMABAD: Declaring ‘18th Amendment’ a step in the right direction, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that some flaws left in the constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘The Reporters’, Asad Umar said that a flaw pertaining to administrative matters between the federal and provincial governments must be removed.

He said that even provinces have realized the flaws. The minister clarified that PTI believed in devolution of powers to the provinces, adding that discussion on 18th Amendment does not mean usurping the rights of the provinces.

Responding to a question, Asad Umar said that protecting people from COVID-19 and overcoming the virus were the top priorities of the government.

Read More: Provinces failed to deliver after 18th amendment, says PTI MNA

Earlier on April 26, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Faizullah Kamoka had said that the provinces had failed to deliver after devolution of powers under the 18th constitutional amendment.

“The province were unable to equip themselves after the amendment,” he had said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Aietraz Hai, adding that it had failed to yield the fruits for which it was passed and enforced in the country through changes in the constitution.

The PTI lawmaker had said that the 18th amendment should be reviewed but denied that any discussion on the issue was held at the party level. “There has been a discussion ongoing in political circles over 18th amendment for a long period,” he had said.

