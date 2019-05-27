Some people playing into anti-state elements’ hands: Samsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Bukhari, deploring Sunday’s attack on a check post at Boya in North Waziristan by a group led by MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir as shameful, said on Monday some people are playing into anti-state elements’ hands.

Addressing a press conference, he said Pashtuns are respectful citizens of the country but some people are resorting to such measures by playing into anti-state elements’ hands.

He said the government has brought the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into the mainstream and elections will be conducted on the National and provincial assemblies’ seats in the tribal districts.

The minister said whoever will go against the sovereignty of the country will be taken to task.

Slamming PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s reaction to the attack, he said while Sindh has been hit by HIV outbreak, the PPP leader defended Mohsin Dawar by saying he [Dawar] might not be behind the attack.

“If anyone speaks against Pakistan, his/her political career will end,” he warned.

Bukhari said Mr Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz were protecting their corruption by talking about the issues afflicting the public.

He said the government brought many people into political mainstream, adding that the issue of missing people is an important one.

Comments

comments