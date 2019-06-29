Sonam Kapoor reveals how Fawad Khan bagged ‘Khoobsurat’

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed that no male actor in India was willing to work with her in film Khoobsurat and then Fawad Khan was called from Pakistan to play the lead.

“No hero wanted to work with me because it was called Khoobsurat. I had to get Fawad Khan from Pakistan,” she told Filmfare in an interview.

The Neerja actress also praised Khan and added, “And look what happened. Fawad became a huge star. He had the confidence.”

Sonam shared that although people claimed she was born with a silver spoon, she had to audition for every film and got films on her own merit. “I had auditioned for Saawariya (2007), I had auditioned for Delhi 6 (2009) and that I’ve auditioned for every film I’ve worked in. I just was able to have the initial meeting. That was it.”

Producer Anil Kapoor shared earlier the problems he faced while casting for the male lead. He revealed, Rhea, who was also the producer of the film, showed him Fawad Khan’s work who was then asked to audition for the romantic-comedy drama film.

Khoobsurat was released in 2014.

The starlet’s upcoming film The Zoya Factor is all set to hit cinema screens on September 20.

Comments

comments