Sonya Hussyn is Madhuri Dixit’s doppelganger in latest post

Sonya Hussyn is making waves on Instagram thanks to her latest post in which, according to netizens, she is a spitting image of none other than Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit!

The talented beauty who’s known for her stellar acting chops shared a series of images from a recent bridal campaign, and hawk-eyed fans couldn’t resist drawing comparisons between Sonya and Madhuri. To be fair… we see it too!

Clad in a gorgeous navy-blue ensemble with heavy jewels adorning her and her hair up in a sleek bun, Sonya is a vision in the shoot. However, the picture that has netizens talking features the Meri Guriya star flashing a stunning smile with her eyes to the ground.

Many people even took to tagging Madhuri on the post, with comments like, “The second picture with a smile reminds me of Madhuri Dixit in her younger days.”

Do you see the resemblance?

