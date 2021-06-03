Web Analytics
Sonya Hussyn is Madhuri Dixit’s doppelganger in latest post

Sonya Hussyn

Sonya Hussyn is making waves on Instagram thanks to her latest post in which, according to netizens, she is a spitting image of none other than Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit!

The talented beauty who’s known for her stellar acting chops shared a series of images from a recent bridal campaign, and hawk-eyed fans couldn’t resist drawing comparisons between Sonya and Madhuri. To be fair… we see it too!

 

Clad in a gorgeous navy-blue ensemble with heavy jewels adorning her and her hair up in a sleek bun, Sonya is a vision in the shoot. However, the picture that has netizens talking features the Meri Guriya star flashing a stunning smile with her eyes to the ground.

Sonya Hussyn, Madhuri Dixit

Many people even took to tagging Madhuri on the post, with comments like, “The second picture with a smile reminds me of Madhuri Dixit in her younger days.”

Do you see the resemblance?

