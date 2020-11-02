GOT actor Sophie Turner’s upcoming project revealed!

Sophie Turner may have been the Queen in the North on Game of Thrones, but it’s time that the new-mom puts on a new crown.

Deadline has reported that the 24-year-old has joined the cast of the new HBO Max animated series, The Prince, which focuses on the Royal Family through the eyes of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son, Prince George.

The series was created by Gary Janetti who is also responsible for Family Guy and will be playing the role of seven-year-old George in it. Janetti broke the news of Turner’s casting on Instagram with a short clip from the upcoming show featuring her as George’s 5-year-old sister.

In the sneak-peek, George is excited about dressing up as the Three Little Pigs on Halloween with his siblings, only for them to ditch the idea. Charlotte waltzes in as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz instead, saying, “I changed my mind. Pigs are kind of gross.”

The series is set to be an exciting addition to the animated series roster this year with Orlando Bloom voicing Prince Harry, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, and Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen.

