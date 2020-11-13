A technology firm debuted a futuristic audio device, SoundBeamer 1.0, that beams sound directly to a listener after locating and tracking the user’s ear position without the need for headphones.

A new desktop device, SoundBeamer 1.0 from Noveto, signalled the end of headphone’s era which sends audio waves to create small pockets of sound waves to the listener.

The makers said that users will be able to listen to music, attending conference calls, play a game, film or music by using modern technology without interrupting anyone else in the vicinity.

It will provide users to connect the desktop via Bluetooth, whereas, the company promised to make the device ready for consumers to buy in time for Christmas next year, Dailymail UK reported.

Noveto said on its website that there have been two ways to hear audio until now including out loud and publicly via speakers, or quietly and privately with headphones. It added that the company is introducing a third and new way to listen using a patented technology called SoundBeaming.

The company claimed it an entirely new type of sensory listening that will change the way people experience audio as the speaker emits ultrasonic sound waves – those outside the range of human hearing.

A 3D sensing module built into the hardware locates and tracks the position of the user’s ears in real-time to make them audible for the user but not anyone else. At this point, the ultrasonic waves converge into small pockets of sound just outside the ears, freeing the user of annoying headphones.

The firm has provided Associated Press with a demo of the desktop prototype of its device before its launch. Associated Press called it ‘a listening sensation straight out of a sci-fi movie’ with a 3D sound that feels like ‘it’s inside your ears while also in front, above and behind them’.

While the concept of sound beaming is not new, Noveto was the first to launch the technology and their SoundBeamer 1.0 desktop device will be the first branded consumer product.

