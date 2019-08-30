South Korean FM voices concerns over situation in occupied Kashmir

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has voiced concerns over human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She expressed the sentiments during her phone conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who apprised her about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

The South Korean Foreign Minister said her country is keeping a close eye on developments in the region. She said breach of human rights is a serious issue which needs to be addressed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the international community will have to play its role to get stopped Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He said the world media is continuously bringing to fore the Indian oppression.

The human rights organizations have already expressed their fears of a massacre of Kashmiri people, Qureshi added.

He said the people in occupied Kashmir are facing shortages of food and medicines due to curfew. “Indian forces barge into the houses and are detaining the Kashmiri youth.”

The held valley is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments