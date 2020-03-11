Govt to table bill in NA for creation of South Punjab province: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creating South Punjab province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that other political parties will support the bill keeping in view their stance for giving rights to the people of southern Punjab.

He said two-thirds majority will be required for the amendment, and for the purpose, a political consensus will be built.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had already supported the creation of South Punjab province and we hope that the bill will be passed with a majority,” he added.

Briefing media about the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran in Islamabad, he said the meeting has decided to set up a secretariat for southern Punjab for solving people’s problems at their doorsteps.

Rs3.5 billion and 1350 additional pots will be required for establishing a separate secretariat for South Punjab said Qureshi, adding that an additional chief secretary and an additional inspector general of police for Southern Punjab will start working on the process.

FM Qureshi said that govt has decided to set up a Secretariat for South Punjab province in Bahawalpur.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is a historic development as practical steps towards realization of the PTI’s promise to the people of South Punjab have been started.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting regarding South Punjab in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister of State Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, provincial ministers, members of National Assembly and the provincial assembly belonging to southern Punjab attended the meeting.

Comments

comments