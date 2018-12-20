South Punjab province will emerge in PTI govt tenure: Jahangir Tareen

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday said that the Public Secretariat of South Punjab will be setup by July 1st in the next year.

Talking to media in Lodhran Mr. Tareen said that the work for province of South Punjab has been in progress and it will be carved out during the tenure of the PTI government.

Pointing out obstacles in the path of the new province, Jahangir Tareen said that the approval for water share and the share of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for South Punjab will be taken from the Senate.

Tareen said that the Public Secretariat of South Punjab will be setup by July 1st in 2019.

He said that the noose of the accountability being tightened, which is why they exerting political pressure on the government.

“We will not get blackmailed by the opposition. We want a functional assembly but the opposition was not interested to run the house.

PTI leader said Nawaz Sharif facing a reference of billions of rupees corruption and if the court gives verdict against him on December 24, what will be the basis for him to run a public campaign.

He claimed that the PML-N government had exploited the sugarcane growers, now the cultivaters will get 180 rupees per maund for the crop.

