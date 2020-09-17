‘Govt finalises location, design of South Punjab Secretariat’

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced to establish South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road in Multan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister has visited Circuit House in Multan to chair the first session of secretaries of South Punjab Secretariat.

Usman Buzdar directed secretaries to facilitate citizens raising complaints of their issues. He also ordered concerned officers to inspect the issues by going into the field instead of restricting themselves in their offices.

The chief minister said that the provincial government adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and no compromise will be made on the transparency in performing duties.

Moreover, parliamentarians have also called on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar at Circuit House Multan where he apprised him regarding the issues of their respective constituencies.

He vowed that recommendations forwarded by the lawmakers will be implemented by the provincial government besides fulfilling all legal requirements on a priority basis.

Buzdar criticised that the funds allocated for South Punjab had been transferred by the past governments and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is restoring the citizens’ rights in the region.

Later, the chief minister announced for the construction site of South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road of Multan on 500 Kanal wide land. A five-storey building will be constructed for the South Punjab Secretariat besides establishing an urban forest.

In pursuance of our promises with #SouthPunjab, we have finalised location & design for Multan’s “South Punjab Secretariat” This 5 storey structure will be built on Mattital Road, Multan. This will resolve issues of the people of South Punjab at their doorstep! #PTI4SouthPunjab pic.twitter.com/5Jd4MioqyV — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 17, 2020

He said that the issues of the citizens of South Punjab will be resolved on a local basis. The provincial government made the final decision for the construction site and design for the South Punjab Secretariat’s building in Multan.

Moreover, Buzdar also approved the construction of Multan Gymkhana besides releasing orders for making Nishtar Hospital Phase II operational at earliest.

He detailed that a 500-bed hospital will be established in its first phase with the cost of Rs5 billion.

