NA speaker approves Shehbaz Sharif’s leave request

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday approved the leave request of the Leader of the Opposition in the house Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, in his leave application, pleaded the NA speaker to grant him leave so as he could look after his ailing brother in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that the lawmakers have been raising questions over the continued absence of the Leader of the Opposition in the NA. They were demanding of the NA speaker to appoint a new leader of the Opposition.

Earlier on March 8, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that he will raise the issue of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s long time absence from Parliament in tomorrow’s lower house session.

Read More: Will raise Shehbaz’s continuous absence matter in tomorrow’s NA session: Fawad Chaudhry

“I will raise the matter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s repatriation in the next session of the National Assembly (NA),” Fawad Chaudhry had said.

He had urged the National Assembly speaker to take notice of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif’s absence from NA and called to initiate a process for appointing new Opposition Leader. The role of the opposition leader in legislation was important and his absence was a violation of laws, he had added.

The minister had also urged the Punjab government to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities for Shehbaz return to Pakistan. The minister had said that he had already written a letter to the Speaker for carrying out proceedings for disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif.

Comments

comments