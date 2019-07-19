Speaker NA issues details of production orders released for MNAs in NAB custody

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser on Friday issued details of production orders issued for the Members National Assembly (MNAs), who are in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The details were issued following the plea filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking details of the production orders issued for the arrested members.

As per details, production orders for Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were issued for five times.

Seven production orders were released for the former railways’ minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and a single time production order was issued for the former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier on July 2, PM Imran Khan had ordered to bring amendments to the parliamentary procedure of issuing production orders, sources claimed.

The prime minister was observed saying that money launderers and financially corrupt individuals should not be facilitated via production orders, sources revealed.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto demands Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar’s production orders

Earlier, an appeal submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan had challenged the production orders of opposition leaders and politicians arrested over corruption allegations.

The application filed in the SC had challenged the production orders issued by Speakers of the National and Provincial assemblies.

Comments

comments