First special Eid train to leave from Karachi on August 10

LAHORE: The first special train of Pakistan Railways for the occasion of Eid is scheduled to depart from Karachi on August 10.

As per details, the first special train will depart from the metropolis to Rawalpindi enroute Lahore, while the second train will leave from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the ministry has decided to join additional coaches with regular trains to accommodate maximum people for the religious occasion.

From August 7 to 10, extra coaches will be fixed with regular trains. The spokesperson further said the booking for these coaches has been immediately opened.

The bookings for Eid special trains will start 24 hours prior to departure time.

The federal government has announced four public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha with effect from August 12th.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, August 12-15 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) will be public holidays.

