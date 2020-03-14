Sindh govt sets up special isolation hospital for coronavirus patients

KARACHI: Taking another step to curb the spread of coronavirus, Advisor to Sindh chief minister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said the provincial govt has established a special hospital in Sindh for keeping COVID-19 patients under isolation, ARY News reported.

Advisor to Sindh chief minister on law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet, has said the special hospital will have 120 beds and 16 ventilators.

“Hospital with 120 beds and 16 ventilators has been specifically established by Sindh govt for keeping Covid-19 patients under isolation. The location is not being disclosed for strategic purposes,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, six buses carrying pilgrims from the Pakistan-Iran bordering area of Taftan reached Sukkur today. The Sukkur health authorities have taken all the pilgrims to quarantined isolation camps where they will be kept for a minimum of 14 days.

Sources further revealed that the pilgrims will be tested on seven different stages through seven different tests formulated for coronavirus detection.

Advisory for employees

The Sindh government on Friday issued an advisory for the government employees detailing preventive measures to be taken during their official work as country’s coronavirus tally jumped to 28 patients.

The advisory asked the employees to refrain from coming into close contact with each other during the office work especially avoiding handshakes.

Those working in the government offices should try to maintain a one-meter distance with each other and wash their hands at frequent intervals in order to avoid coming in contact with the deadly virus, it said.

The employees should refrain from visiting public places and mass gathering venues.

Isolation centres in Sindh

Sindh government has established Isolation Centers in various cities of the province.

According to the spokesman of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, Isolation Centres have been established in Civil Hospital Karachi, Lyari General Hospital, Dow Ojha Campus Karachi, LUMHS Hyderabad, LUMHS Jamshoro, Peoples Medical College SBA, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, Chandka Medical College Larkana and Gambat Institute of Medical Science Khairpur.

Comments

comments