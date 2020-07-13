Special NCOC meeting to be held in Lahore today

LAHORE: A special meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is being held in Lahore on Monday to discuss implementation of SOPs and management of Cattle Markets on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will preside over the meeting and it would be the first meeting of NCOC in any province and such meetings would also be held in provincial capitals of other provinces.

According to the declaration of the meeting, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Health and Law ministers will attend the meeting.

The representatives of other provinces will attend the meeting via video link.

The meetings at provincial capitals are aimed at forging national unity against coronavirus, better understanding, cooperation and creating harmony among the provinces.

Read more: More than 70 workers test positive for COVID-19 on an English farm

69 more people died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 5,266.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national tally of cases soared to 251,624 with the addition of 2,769 new cases detected during the previous 24 hours. As many as 22,532 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

84,442 patients are under treatment at present while 161,917 have recuperated from the infection. Overall 15,851,70 tests have been conducted across the country.

Comments

comments