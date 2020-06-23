Specialised hospital for COVID-19, infectious diseases to be established in Karachi

KARACHI: A 200-bed specialised hospital for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases will be established near Nipa roundabout in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The specialised hospital for infectious diseases is being constructed under the supervision of Dow University of Health Sciences which is likely to be completed till June 30.

The hospital will provide special healthcare facilities to the patients of infectious diseases like coronavirus. According to reports, the development work of the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) was near completion and it will be opened for public by the end of June.

The construction of the hospital had been planned to complete by July this year, however, the development work was expedited to conclude its construction before the estimated time due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the province.

Moreover, the Sindh government also completed the establishment of the country’s biggest high dependency unit (HDU) in Expo Centre of Karachi within 68 hours.

The newly-established 140-bed HDU was equipped with modern medical machinery to treat COVID-19 patients in order to reduce the burden of other hospitals after a spike in patients infected with the coronavirus.

A team of ARY News visited the high dependency unit established with the collaborative efforts of Sindh government and Pakistan Army for the COVID-19 patients in Hall Number 5 of the Expo Centre within less than three days.

After the establishment of the new 140-bed HDU, the number of beds dedicated to coronavirus patients reached 1,693 in Sindh.

