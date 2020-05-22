Specialized army rescue team reaches crash site to help civil authorities

Pakistan Army search and rescue teams have arrived in Karachi on Friday at the crash site of the ill-fated flight PK-8303, ARY News reported.

The team has brought special rescue equipment along with it and will help the ongoing operations at the crash site.

The team consists of professional rescuers with expertise in the field and made their way to Jinnah International Airport from Rawalpindi in a C-130 airplane.

The death toll from the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft, PK-8303, with more than 90 passengers on board and eight crew members has risen to 35, whereas, three passengers miraculously survived.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the number of deaths in the incident rose to 39. The officials said that 17 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and 22 to Civil Hospital.

Six injured persons are currently receiving treatment in Jinnah and two in Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

