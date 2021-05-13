Speeding car crushes five people to death outside Wazirabad Eidgah

GUJRANWALA: Five people were crushed to death by a speeding car outside an Eidgah in Gujranwala’s Wazirabad tehsil on Thursday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue sources, those killed in the crash outside the Eidgah were beggars.

They said five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot while another got injured when a car ran them over.

On getting information, ambulances reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The local police have launched investigation into the tragic incident.

