KARACHI: Information Technology (IT) Ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday signed two agreements of Rs3 billion for laying down fibre optic cable for speedy internet facility in separate districts of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

The two projects would cover 4.7 million users in 140 union councils of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts, providing them with speedy internet facilities.

The agreements were signed by CEO Universal Services Fund, a subsidiary of IT ministry, and acting CEO of PTCL.

The projects would interlink 372 educational institutes, 170 health centres, 217 government offices and 131 banks with speedy internet facility in the districts.

Speaking regarding the facility, IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque said that they were in process to provide internet facilities to far-flung areas of the Sindh province and were laying down fibre optic cable with an amount of Rs 6 billion.

“We are also working on E-parliament mechanism, which will come into place from June 30,” he said.

Aminul Haque said that the IT exports have witnessed an increase during COVID-19 pandemic. “The IT exports remained at Rs1.23 billion in 2019-20, witnessing a 24 percent increase from the previous year, which saw exports of Rs0.99 billion, ” he said.

