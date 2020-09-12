SPI-based weekly inflation registers 0.37% increase

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 10 witnessed an increase of 0.37 per cent.

According to latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the combined consumption group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.04 percent.

During the week, prices of 22 items increased, while those of six items decreased, and rates of 23 items remained the same.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week included Tomatoes, Onions, Eggs, Chicken, Potatoes, Match Box, Garlic (Lehsun), Pulse , LPG, Cooked Beef, Firewood Whole, Curd (Dahi), Toilet Soap, Vegetable Ghee, Sufi Washing Soap, Gur, Cooking Oil, Pulse Moong ,Vegetable Ghee, Milk.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included masoor pulse, banans, sugar and mash pulse.

On September 2, the consumer price index (CPI) based monthly inflation eased at 8.2 percent in August from 9.3 percent during July due to decline in prices of essential food items, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed that consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased by 0.6% in August as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in August 2019.

