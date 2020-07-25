ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation this week increased by 0.21 percent for the combined income group, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 10.50 percent.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group upto Rs 17,732 witnessed 0.43 percent increase and went up from 139.45 points in last week to 140.05 points during the week under review.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 17 items increased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included chicken, bananas, garlic, cigarettes, tomatoes, LPG cylinder, eggs, gram pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included wheat, potatoes, sugar, curd, onions, milk (fresh), cooked daal, bread, mustard oil, rice (Irri 6/9), washing soap, cooked beef, tea (prepared), mutton, rice (basmati broken) and firewood.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included beef, milk (powdered), cooking oil, vegetable ghee (tin and loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

