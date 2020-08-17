ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended on August 13 decreased by 0.22 per cent for the combined income group, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.01 percent.

This decrease is mainly due to a fall in prices of food items, said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in a report.

During the week, prices of 15 items increased, 13 items decreased while that of 23 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decreased in their average prices included chicken (13.16%), tomatoes (5.90%), bananas (4.21%), pulse moong (1.98%), eggs (1.53%), potatoes (0.79%), pulse mash (0.69%), vegetable ghee1Kg (0.13%), cooking oil 5 liters (0.11%) and Pulse Masoor (0.06%) and among non-food items.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices included onions (6.41%), bread plain (5.13%), Sugar (3.10%), mustard oil (1.95%), rise (1.25%) and garlic (1.13%).

