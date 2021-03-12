‘Spy cameras’ found in polling booth ahead of crucial Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Friday claimed to have recovered ‘spy cameras’ installed in polling booth ahead of crucial Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Khokhar stated: Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!!

Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!! pic.twitter.com/aqRGFRYFbq — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

PPP MNA Shazia Atta Mari said that cameras were found from the Senate hall where the votes were supposed to be cast. The PDM members have been informed about the situation.

The Senate will elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Upper House of the Parliament in Islamabad today.

The 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nominated Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gillani and JUI-F general secretary Ghafoor Haideri as joint candidates for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots, respectively.

Whereas, the ruling PTI has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the coveted posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

