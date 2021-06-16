KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said on Wednesday the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) is the most corrupt institution, reported ARY News.

An apex court bench headed by the chief justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a case pertaining to the computerization of land records in the province.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, asked Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) officials why haven’t land records been completely computarised as yet. “You had been asking for two, two months [to accomplish the task] but decades have gone by,” he observed.

The senior member of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) told the judges that the land record of the entire province had been computarised except for Thatta.

Also Read: Entire country developing except Sindh: CJP Gulzar

“The last time the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) had sought two months was in 2018,” Justice Ahsan recalled. “Why are revenue officials unable to computerise Thatta’s land record?” the court asked, wondering that three years have elapsed but the district’s land record had not been digitalized yet.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed remarked that disputes involving thousands of acres of lands are arising. Chief justice Pakistan came down hard on the SRB officials over NA-Class (unregistered) land in the province.

“What century do we live in?” he snapped, saying that unregistered land is being used to milk billions of rupees.

Asked about when will the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) complete a survey of Karachi’s land, the senior member replied that six months’ time is needed for the purpose.

