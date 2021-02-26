Web Analytics
Sri Lanka lifts ban on COVID victims’ burial, PM Imran welcomes decision

Sri Lanka COVID Victim

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Friday to thank the Sri Lankan leadership for lifting a ban on the burial of bodies of COVID victims.

“I thank the Sri Lankan leadership & welcome the Sri Lankan govt’s official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of Covid 19,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The Sri Lankan government today lifted the ban on the burial of bodies of people who have died of COVID-19.

Last year in March, the government imposed regulations that the bodies of COVID-19 victims could only be cremated, triggering protests by Muslim groups.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Khan welcomed his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa’s “assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Pakistan is grateful to the leadership of Sri Lanka for allowing the option of burial for victims of #Covid19. Indeed it is these very principles of mutual understanding, respect and humanity that bring relationships to thrive and prosper.”

