SSGC to stop gas supply to Karachi’s govt hospitals

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to stop gas supply to city’s biggest government hospitals over failing to clear their dues, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, arrangements have been given final shape to disconnect gas connections of defaulter hospitals.

Detailing the names of the hospitals, the spokesperson said that National Institute of Child Health (NICH), Lyari General Hospital, Trauma Centre Civil Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital, Civil Sevices Hospital and ICU Trauma Centre and Cardiac Centre Korangi have failed to clear their dues.

The aforesaid hospitals have been given a deadline of September 15 to clear their SSGS dues, else their connections would be disconnected, the spokesperson added.

Read more: PM Imran Khan urges consensus on gas issue, warns of major crisis this winter

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to devise a comprehensive strategy to meet gas requirements of both domestic and industrial sectors.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that gas requirements of industrial and domestic consumers were increasing day by day.

Comments

comments