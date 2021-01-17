SSGS launches crackdown against illegal gas compressors

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has launched a crackdown against the illegal use of gas compressors, citing spokesperson of the gas utility, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson has said that the installation and use of gas compressors is an illegal act. The Balochistan High Court has directed to act against those involved in this illegal act, the spokesperson said.

People across the country using gas compressor to suck in more gas to increase the gas flow in a situation of widespread gas shortage.

An official of the SSGC had earlier said that the low pressure is because of the illegal use of compressor by some people.

The Illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in several cities. The gas companies have constituted special teams to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.

Moreover several domestic consumers use a fridge compressor to suck in more gas to increase gas flow at their homes, which is said to be a dangerous and illegal practice.

Domestic and industrial consumers are facing shortage of gas across Pakistan since the winter season fell.

CNG stations are being closed in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to non-availability of the gas.

The users have to buy LNG to cook food and keep themselves warm in harsh winters.

