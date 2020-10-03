LAHORE: The stage collapsed during a rally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Lahore on Saturday, however, no one was injured in the incident.

According to ARY News, the stage collapsed when former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was addressing the gathering at Temple Road Lahore.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders were present on the stage when the incident occurred but remained completely unhurt in the incident.

The stage was then shifted to another place.

Addressing the rally, the PML-N leader highlighted the failures of the incumbent government. He said that inflation has increased in the country while unemployment is also uncontrollable.

He called for restoring the rights of citizens.

Saad Rafique also chanted ethnic slogans in the Lahore rally to divide the nation.

