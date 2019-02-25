Stepfather kills 15-year-old son in Lahore

LAHORE: A stepfather killed his 15-year-old son in Lahore over a family dispute, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, Asad Ali first killed his son Rasib Ali and then strangled him with a gas pipe. The man then attempted to cover up the crime, claiming his son committed suicide.

However, police didn’t suspect any foul play from his mother.

The deceased boy’s uncle claimed that the mother of the victim was also involved in the crime. Police investigated the incident and said involvement of man’s wife was not proved.

The cops, however, have registered the case against unknown persons.

A similar incident was reported from Lahore last year when a three-year-old child was allegedly killed by her stepmother in Lahore’s Badamibagh area.

The killing came to light when the dead body of a three-year-old child was recovered by police from a house in Badamibagh locality. Medical examination confirmed that the minor girl was poisoned.

Police said the girl must be poisoned by her stepmother she was living with as the woman fled the house soon after the incident. The girl’s father was married three times and was living with one of her wives and children in the area. A case as registered on behalf of girl’s biological mother in a nearby police station.

