Steps being taken to make South Punjab province: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that steps were being taken to implement the plan to give South Punjab the status of the province and the people of South Punjab would be soon given good tidings.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions who met him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The speaker said that the stability of democracy and strengthening democratic institutions were essential for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said the parliament was the only institution that could overcome the challenges being faced by the country and could determine the direction to resolve the public issues.

The parliamentarians expressed the hope that the current government would take practical measures to eliminate the backwardness of South Punjab and resolve the public issues.

On this occasion members appreciated the neutral role of the speaker, saying that due to his neutrality and patience, the dignity of Parliament has increased.

The members who attended the meeting included Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Tahir Iqbal Ch, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Mian Muhammad Shafiq and Muhammad Shabbir Ali.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Chief Whip Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments