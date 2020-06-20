Steps against COVID-19 to yield positive results in 15 days : Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the government has taken drastic measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, adding that the steps will yield positive results in next 15 days, AYR News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad, Asad Umar urged all the provinces to exempt the employees infected with COVID-19 from physical attendance.

He directed the authorities to ensure that no disciplinary action should be taken against any employee amid coronavirus lockdown.

The federal minister urged the provinces to impose ‘smart lockdown’ at coronavirus hotspots and ensure implementation of SOPs against coronavirus formulated by the government.

Earlier on June 18,the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had appealed that the nationals must strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside information minister Senator Shibli Faraz, had said that the authorities were implementing smart lockdown measures across the country.

The statistics collected with the help of modern technology were forwarded to all provinces and relevant steps will be taken within two days.

“The federal government is working with provinces for enhancing healthcare facilities on a priority basis. It is important to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supplies to the hospitals besides increasing the number of beds [for the COVID-19 patients].”

