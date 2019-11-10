PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have recovered 23 stolen sacks of pricey pine nuts – locally known as chilgoza – worth around Rs12 million in a raid in a mountainous terrain of South Waziristan’s Azam Warsak.

The police said they also arrested an alleged robber, identified as Umar alias Farooq.

جنوبی وزیرستان میں پولیس کی اہم کاروائی۔ گزشتہ روز وانا میں اسلحہ کی نوک پر لوٹی گئی 23 بوریاں چلغوزے جسکی مالیت تقریباً 1 کروڑ 20 لاکھ روپے بنتی ہے، اعظم ورسک کے پہاڑی علاقے سے برآمد کرلیں گئی۔ مرکزی ملزم عمر عرف فاروق بھی بنوں سے گرفتار۔#KPPolice pic.twitter.com/tyGUgw2AbC — KP Police (@KP_Police1) November 9, 2019



Earlier, on November 7, at least 23 sacks of pine nuts got stolen by unidentified persons from a storage facility in Wana, South Waziristan.

Armed suspects sneaked into the warehouse, holding workers and security guards hostage at gunpoint.

They made off with 23 sacks of expensive nuts as well as cash and mobile phones of the people present there.

The value of the stolen pine nut sacks was estimated at Rs12 million.

