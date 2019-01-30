Stop dragging people without evidence, SHC tells NAB

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the absence of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer during the hearing of a case pertaining to a corruption inquiry against a citizen, ARY News reported.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, who was heading the bench, came down hard on the NAB Sindh director general, saying, “Make the corruption watchdog a national institution and not a symbol of fear.”

The NAB DG appeared before the court in pursuance of its summons.

During the course of today’s hearing, the chief justice directed the bureau to stop dragging people without evidence. “This is the situation of NAB as its director general is appearing in court while the whereabouts of investigating officer are unknown. This is the reason NAB inquiries are getting delayed.”

The bench warned that it could summon the NAB chairman to seek an explanation over the matter.

The court was seized with the hearing of a petition filed by Ghulam Shabeer Sheikh against an inquiry launched against him over alleged financial wrongdoings.

The NAB DG assured the bench of proper action in this regard and said he would ensure the presence of the investigation officer under any circumstances.

The hearing was adjourned till Thursday (tomorrow).

