131 stranded Pakistanis, two bodies arrive from Abu Dhabi  

FAISALABAD: As many as 131 Pakistanis stranded in Abu Dhabi have returned home through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PIA’s special flight PK-8224 with 131 stranded Pakistanis and two bodies on board landed at Faisalabad International Airport tonight.

Upon landing at the airport the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to the quarantine facility. All the passengers and crew members have for now been quarantined at a local hotel.

Earlier today, the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continued as 286 more people stranded in Dubai had landed at Karachi airport.

The special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had flown 286 people back to Karachi on Tuesday evening. Upon landing at the Karachi airport the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to the quarantine facility.

PIA on Sunday had announced to operate 21 more special flights from May 1 to 10 to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the UAE.

Out of the total 21, some 15 flights will be operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) while six flights will be handled by the UAE — based airlines. More than 4600 passengers will be able to travel on these special flights.

