ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said the government will be bringing more stranded Pakistanis through special flights from next week, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that initially, it was difficult to bring back more people due to lack of facilities.

“Pakistan did not have enough testing capacity and quarantine facilities. We have to fix all these issues before bringing stranded nationals back to Pakistan,” he added.

He said that provinces were not ready to open airports for flights, but they agreed later on the request of the government. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that incumbent govt was fully aware of the problems being faced by Pakistani nationals in abroad.

“We are taking measures and will bring all stranded nationals back to Pakistan,” he vowed.

The foreign minister also congratulated Prime Minister Imran after the G-20 agreed to grant debt relief to 76 countries, in which Pakistan is also included.

Earlier in the day, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez called on FM Qureshi in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Qureshi said that Pakistan welcomes the decision of G-20 countries, IMF and World Bank regarding debt relief for developing countries.

