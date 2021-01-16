Stranded passengers of seized PIA plane to reach Pakistan tonight

ISLAMABAD: The stranded passengers of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) seized aircraft in Malaysia to depart for Pakistan today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the PIA, out of 172 passengers, 118 will reach Islamabad airport today at 11 pm via flight no EA-614. Meanwhile, 54 more passengers will be brought back via flight no QR-632 at 1:40 am.

The staff of the PIA is taking care of the stranded passengers in Dubai and Doha, said the spokespersons and added that breakfast was also presented to the passengers.

Earlier on Friday, a PIA spokesperson had tweeted that the aircraft was held back by a local court in Malaysia “taking one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.”

Read more: PIA aircraft ‘held back’ in Malaysia over legal dispute

“It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels,” he had said.

Later, the Foreign Office had said that Pakistan’s High Commission in Malaysia is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and PIA to address the issue of seizure of the airline’s aircraft in Kuala Lumpur.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri had said arrangements have been made to bring the passengers stuck at the Kuala Lumpur airport after being off-loaded from the national airline’s aircraft back home.

