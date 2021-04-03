Strange metal objects fall from sky create panic among Karachi residents

KARACHI: Panic prevailed in Karachi’s area of Sher Shah after strange metal objects fell from the sky, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a mysterious incident took place in Sher Shah area of ​​Karachi, where some heavy objects fell from the sky, causing severe panic in the area.

Eyewitnesses said that heavy objects fell at three different places in Pak Colony and the site area, after which heavy iron objects sank into the ground while the incident damaged the grave at Mayo Shah Cemetery and roofs of three houses.

According to sources, heavy iron objects were sent for analysis. After analysis of the iron fragments, the situation will become clear.

SHO Sher Shah Muhammad Rafique said that the police are investigating the matter and said according to the initial reports the metal objects are of the exploded boiler.

