Netflix has announced there will be a fourth season of the incredibly popular series Stranger Things, which teases a world beyond Hawkins.

Taking to Twitter, the announcement was made by releasing a brief video teaser reading “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Following the popularity of season three, rumours were rife that a new season is on the way, filming for which might begin in October.

The third season, which enjoyed a massive viewing, left many threads unresolved. Reportedly, 19.2 million watched the premiere episode of the show over its first weekend of release.

Netflix claimed that more than 40 million accounts watched Stranger Things season 3 worldwide within its first four days of release.

The streaming giant also announced that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have signed a multiyear overall film and series deal with Netflix.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a press release,“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.”

