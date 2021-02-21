Did you ever hear of “Strawbiryani?”

A man in Islamabad came up with a bizarre food combination: biryani garnished with strawberries.

The man named Saad cooked biryani in a large pot and placed a few strawberries as the topmost layer for the rice dish.

‘We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it,’ he tweeted, sharing the picture. He also used a strawberry emoticon next to his name on the microblogging website.

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

The bizarre food combination of the rice-based dish and fruit went viral immediately after being posted on Twitter. The post has garnered more than 3,000 likes, over 2,000 retweets and thousands of comments.

Here are some of the hilarious takes on the recipe.

Stop faking it!! You just put strawberries on top of mutton biryani 😂😂 — أمينة Amina (@AminaaKausar) February 20, 2021

Next thing we know, there will be pineapples in biryani like already fruit is not ruining pizza — kabir (@kabiirrrrrr) February 19, 2021

