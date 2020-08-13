Stray bull attacks two young boys in India

In an unfortunate incident, a stray bull went on the rampage in India, crushing a little boy as his elder brother tried to fend off the beast.

Footage shows the pair holding hands as they walk down a road in Rewari district in Haryana on August 6.

The younger child suddenly becomes scared of a group of four bulls and begins to walk away – at which point one of the animals runs after him.

As the little boy cowers, his brother gets up and again tries to shoo the creature away.

Suddenly, the other bulls race over, whereupon one of them also attacks the little child.

A group of locals quickly intervene and begin throwing bricks at the bulls in an effort to save the boys.

Eventually, the animals run away and the young boy can be seen being pulled off the ground by his brother before being picked up and carried away.

Miraculously, the two brothers escaped with only minor injuries.

Sources suggest the bull which was standing calmly at the corner of the street was agitated by the yellow shirt one of the brothers was wearing.

