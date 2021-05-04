Stray dogs maul five-year-old girl in Jacobabad

KARACHI: In another dog bite incident, a five-year-old girl was severely injured after she was mauled by stray dogs in the Jacobabad district of Sindh on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The girl, Masooma Khosokot, was playing outside her house when a pack of dogs attacked her and bit her head and face. The girl was under treatment in the emergency ward and had been administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed anger over the incident while addressing the provincial assembly session.

The number of dog bite cases in the province is increasing as the authorities fail to control the problem of stray dogs.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench last month suspended the membership of two of the Pakistan People’s Party MPAs from Sindh, Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar over dog bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies. In the written judgment, the SHC had said that the membership of the MPAs was suspended over no contact on dog bite cases that occurred in their constituencies The court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to release the suspension notification of Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar. It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area would be suspended.

