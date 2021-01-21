KARACHI: In another incident of robbery reported in Karachi, street criminals in the garb of online food delivery riders looted a citizen sitting in his car in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Thursday.

It is the fourth incident of robbery by street criminals who are posing as online food delivery riders in Karachi. In the footage obtained by ARY News, the criminals can be seen roaming the street in the garb of delivery riders and noticed a white car stopped outside a house.

The suspected criminals have immediately turned their motorcycle towards him and later one of the men came close to the car driver and took out a weapon. The armed man was also wearing the bag of an online food delivery service.

At first, the citizen tried to resist the armed robber from inside his car, however, the criminal grabbed cash, mobile phone and other valuables from him and flee from the scene.

In the previous incidents, the riders of online delivery services had been found involved in an armed attack on a cleric Maulana Abdullah in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarters. Moreover, law enforcement agencies traced them using motorcycles of online delivery services for transporting weapons and cash.

A street criminal in the garb of delivery rider had been caught red-handed by Ferozabad police, whereas, the same genre of the incident was reported in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 16 in the last week.

Read: Man arrested in Karachi for looting citizens in guise of online food delivery boy

On January 19, it emerged that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had completed the process of contact relevant companies associated with businesses through online delivery services after witnessing a sharp rise in crime rate.

CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omar Shahid Hamid had said in a statement that the process of contacting relevant companies providing online delivery services. He said that each company possesses a complete record of its workers.

He detailed that consultations are underway to compile the workers’ data and the companies have assured to fully cooperate with the CTD.

The counter-terrorism department announced to commence scrutiny of all online delivery services in order to curb criminal and terrorists’ activities.

