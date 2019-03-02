ISLAMABAD: The chief commissioner of Islamabad has granted magisterial powers to assistant commissioners to take action against residents dumping garbage outside their houses.

The citizens have also been warned that anyone found throwing garbage outside or near their house will be fined as well. The fresh directives came after the capital city administration launched a cleanliness drive and asked citizens to report complaints of those throwing trash.

It may be noted here that the Saddar assistant commissioner, rural assistant commissioner, city assistant commissioner, Potohar assistant commissioner, industrial area assistant commissioner and secretary of the Islamabad Transport Authority have all been given powers under the Municipal Administration Ordinance, West Pakistan Pure Food Ordinance, Pure Food Ordinance, Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) Ordinance, Civil Defence Act, Civil Defence (Special Powers) Rules, Forest Act, Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance and additional collector for the recovery of CDA dues under the Land Revenue Act and Section 49 of the CDA Ordinance.

In October last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign in Islamabad.

Khan said his government planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its tenure in government in the province, and “now we will [with the grace of God] plant at least 10 billion trees in Pakistan under the campaign.

