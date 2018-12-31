Strict action to be taken against aerial firing on new year night: Karachi Police

KARACHI: Police on Sunday warned of strict action against aerial firing, one-wheeling and silencer-less bikes on the eve of year night.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Pir Mohammad told the journalists that above 3,200 police personnel will be deployed along the coastal areas in Karachi and added that it will be complete ban on swimming in the sea, aerial firing and one-wheeling on the eve of new year.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting to finalize a comprehensive security plan to deal with those involved in hooliganism, aerial firing, fireworks and one-wheeling on New Year night.

The chief minister was informed that 4,000 police personnel will be deployed in Karachi’s South district to maintain peace in the metropolis city. He was briefed that strict security measures will be taken across the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Murad Ali Shah urged the new year revellers to avoid wheelie and other stunts on the new year eve and directed the police to take prompt action against anyone found indulged in aerial firing, one-wheeling or riding motorcycles without silencers.

