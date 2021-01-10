‘Strong data protection law’ on the cards to protect privacy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the government is mulling over introducing “a strong data protection law to protect citizens’ privacy.”

Reacting to the new WhatsApp Privacy Policy that allows data sharing of consumers, he tweeted that instead of adopting a unilateral approach, such policy changes should have been made after wider consultation.

WhatsApp laid out fresh terms on Wednesday, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location.

Some privacy activists questioned the “accept our data grab or get out” move on Twitter, and suggested users to switch to apps like Signal and Telegram.

