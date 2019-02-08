Student allegedly beaten up by teachers, principal in Multan

MULTAN: A 10th grade student of MA Jinnah School in Multan was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by the educational institution’s principal and two teachers on Friday, reported ARY News.

The victim identified as Mohammad Ahmar was beaten up by three teachers over failure to contribute a sum of Rs500 to a party fund, claimed his classmate.

Ahmar’s parents alleged the teachers thrashed their son mercilessly and then dropped off him in an unconscious state in the bushes. “When we went to the school to pick up our son, we were not allowed to enter the school,” they complained.

“Ahmar is scared owing to torture by teachers.”

Speaking to ARY News, Ahmar said teachers Sajjad Lashari, Yaseen and the principal beat him up inside the principal office. “The teachers thrashed me with sticks, fists and kicks.”

Condemning the incident, the Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson, Shahbaz Gill, said action would be taken in this regard. “The incident is a result of the system that has developed over the past 40 years by political interference and corruption. This culture will take some time to change.”

He said he would bring the alleged torture inflicted on the student by his school teachers into the knowledge of the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Multan Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik took notice of the incident and ordered a probe into it to ascertain the facts.

He directed the CEO Education Shamsher Khan to probe into the matter thoroughly and bring facts to light.

